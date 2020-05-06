Sec 144 for twelve hours each day till May 17 in Begusarai

Keeping the rising number of COVID-19 cases in Bihar and influx of migrant workers and students to Begusarai in mind, the District Magistrate (DM) has imposed Section 144 from 7 pm to 7 am, barring essential services, in the district.

According to the order issued by DM Arvind Kumar Verma on Tuesday, the decision has been taken after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) extended the nationwide lockdown till May 17.

As of Wednesday morning, Bihar has 536 COVID-19 cases, including four deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)