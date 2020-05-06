Left Menu
People booked for spreading rumours about U'khand CM's death

PTI | Dehradun | Updated: 06-05-2020 15:25 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 15:25 IST
The Uttarakhand police on Wednesday registered a case against some people who spread a rumour about the death of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on social media, officials said. "An unfortunate and shameful rumour has been spread about the Chief Minister on social media. Dehradun SSP has been asked to register a case against the culprits and arrest them," DG (Law and Order) Ashok Kumar said.

Those spreading rumours on social media will not be spared under any circumstances and stringent action will be taken against them, he said. "They have crossed all limits in this case. Stern action will be taken against those who spread the rumour and also those involved in the conspiracy," Kumar said.

