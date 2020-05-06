Left Menu
Terror perpetrators trying to take advantage of COVID-19 pandemic, need to defeat both viruses: Naidu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 17:21 IST
The perpetrators of terrorist activities in India are under a false impression that they can take advantage of the situation arising out of the COVID-19 pandemic, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said on Wednesday, stressing that both the destructive viruses of coronavirus and terrorism need to be simultaneously fought and defeated. In an apparent reference to Pakistan, he said one of India's neighbours continues with its "nefarious and evil design" of abetting and promoting terrorist activities as well as using social media extensively to spin a fake narrative about the safety of certain communities in the country.

India, with the second-largest Muslim population in the world, has remained deeply committed to the welfare of all minority groups since it became independent and is one of the pioneers of practising secularism in the real sense, Naidu said, adding there is no need for anybody to preach India on how to treat its people. "The perpetrators of terrorist activities are under a false impression that they can take advantage of the situation arising from the pandemic and succeed in their abominable practice," he said in a Facebook post.

Terrorist groups are trying to send infiltrators from across the border to create trouble in the country, he said apparently referring to the recent spate of encounters between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir. Terror is a matter of grave concern for the entire world and every nation must stand united to defeat and wipe out terrorism, he said.

"There is no room for complacency. The world while fighting the pandemic, must simultaneously declare war against terrorism," he said. "It is unacceptable that these attempts to create schisms and divisions between communities and peddle hate and fear should continue unchecked," he said.

"We have to seek remedies for both the natural health pandemic as well as the man-created destructive mindset," the vice president said. Both viruses, Naidu said, are destructive and impede human progress and drastically reduce the quality of life. "All nations must speak in one voice and come together in identifying and isolating nations which are sponsoring terrorism. The world, the vice president noted, has a health challenge that is threatening to change the way we live and work.

It is a challenge we are collectively and individually coming to grips with. "We must not allow any other concern to assume dangerous proportions that will retard human welfare and divert our energies away from the most important task at hand," he felt. "Pluralism, tolerance and celebration of diversity and goodwill towards all neighbours, both far and near, have been the cornerstones of the state policy (in India)" Naidu noted. Quite deplorably, India's neighbour is using social media extensively to spin a fake narrative about the safety of certain communities living in India, he said. "This kind of false propaganda aimed at creating dissensions among different communities in India needs to be nipped in the bud. He said "equally disturbing is the attempt by some people within India, including a minuscule section of the media, to portray a wrong image of the country through false propaganda. All such attempts are highly condemnable. " Naidu said India cannot allow the virus of terror, misinformation, and hatred assault it.  "We cannot allow anyone to fish in troubled waters and foment trouble and support terrorist organizations and activities," he said.

