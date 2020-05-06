Left Menu
UP govt hikes liquor prices, hopes to earn Rs 2,350 cr revenue

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:24 IST
UP govt hikes liquor prices, hopes to earn Rs 2,350 cr revenue

The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday decided to increase liquor prices in the state, ranging from Rs 5 to Rs 400 per bottle depending upon its size and category of the drink. The decision to increase the liquor price was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, said state Finance Minister Suresh Khanna, adding the hike is likely to earn a revenue of Rs 2,350 crore in fiscal 2020-21.

Giving details of increase in prices of liquors of various categories, Khann said prices of country-made liquors have been increased by Rs 5 per bottle. "A bottle available for Rs 65 will now be available at Rs 70.

Similarly, a bottle of countrymade liquor costing Rs 75 will now be available at Rs 80," Khanna said. As far as prices of India-made foreign liquors (IMFL) are concerned, in the economy class, the price of a 180 ml-bottle has been increased by Rs 10 while a bottle in the range of 180 ml to 500 ml will see a hike of Rs 20, Khanna said.

The price of an IMFL bottle above 500 ml capacity will undergo an increase of Rs 30, he said, adding the medium category liquors too would undergo similar price hike. As far as regular and premium classes of IMFLs are concerned, the minister said, the prices of 180 ml bottles have been increased by Rs 20, 180 ml to 500 ml bottles by Rs 30 and for bottles above 500 ml by Rs 50.

The imported liquor will see a hike of Rs 100 for a 180 ml bottle, Rs 200 for a bottle in the range of 180 ml to 500 ml and Rs 400 for a bottle which is above 500 ml capacity. These hiked prices will come into effect from midnight.

"The hike is likely to earn a revenue of Rs 2,350 crore for the state government," said Khanna. The UP finance minister also said, "Following the imposition of nationwide lockdown, the sale of liquor in the state also came to a halt. People who could not control and check their food habits resorted to buying illicit liquor, when they could not get normal liquor. As a result of this, there were reports of illicit liquor being made on a large scale in the villages.” The minister added that “over 80,000 litres of illicit liquor were seized till May 4, while 499 illicit liquor manufacturing units were busted in the state. More than 3,500 FIRs were registered and nearly 3,600 persons were arrested in this connection".

Khanna said the situation took a ugly turn, when three freinds consumed sanitiser, when they did not get liquor. "This incident took place in Ghaziabad where a case in this regard has been registered at Modinagar police station. Sanitisers have alcohol. In Kanpur too, some persons died after consuming illicit liquor," Khanna said.

