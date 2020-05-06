Maha: Deceased man tests positive for COVID-19 in Nagpur

Maha: Deceased man tests positive for COVID-19 in NagpurPTI | Nagpur | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:26 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 17:26 IST
Samples of a 22-year-old deceased man tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Wednesday, an official said. A resident of Parvati Nagar in South Nagpur, the man was reportedly suffering from pneumonia for the last few days, inspector Santosh Khandekar of Ajni police station said.
The man fell unconscious at his home on Tuesday and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared dead on arrival, he said, adding that the deceased's swab sample was taken as a precautionary measure. This is the first case of COVID-19 reported in South Nagpur and the third death in the city.
At least eight persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Nagpur on Wednesday, taking the count to 169 in the district, a health official said..
- READ MORE ON:
- Nagpur
- COVID
- Maharashtra
- South Nagpur
- Parvati Nagar
ALSO READ
UN member states demand 'equitable' access to future COVID-19 vaccines: resolution
UN member states demand 'equitable' access to future COVID-19 vaccines
Build supply chains here: Trump on COVID-19 lesson
80-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Karnataka's Kalaburagi district; death toll in state rises to 17: Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar.
NFL-Brady told to leave park closed due to COVID-19, says Tampa mayor