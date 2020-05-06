Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Poonch
Pakistan on Wednesday resorted to ceasefire violation by firing with small arms along Line of Control (LoC) in the Shahpur sector of Poonch district.ANI | Poonch (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 06-05-2020 17:43 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 17:43 IST
Pakistan on Wednesday resorted to ceasefire violation by firing with small arms along Line of Control (LoC) in the Shahpur sector of Poonch district.
The ceasefire violation was initiated at 3:40 pm. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. (ANI)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pakistan
- LoC
- Poonch
- Shahpur
- Indian Army
ALSO READ
Colombia extends coronavirus lockdown until May 11, but some sectors to reopen
WHO warns lifting of coronavirus lockdowns must be gradual
Serie A commits to finishing season after virus lockdown
UPI transactions drop in March, RTGS shoots up due to lockdown
Lokomotiv Moscow's Samokhvalov dies during lockdown training