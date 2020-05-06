Left Menu
Development News Edition

Two arrested for supplying illicit liquor in Delhi

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 18:13 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 18:13 IST
Two arrested for supplying illicit liquor in Delhi

A mini-truck driver and his helper were arrested for allegedly supplying illicit liquor in the national capital, police said on Wednesday. Both the driver, Nabin Chandra Bhatt (32), and the helper, Rahul (30), are residents of Ambedkar Nagar, they said.

On Tuesday, police received a tip-off that liquor would be smuggled into Delhi in a white Tata Ace. Thereafter, a trap was laid on New Rohtak Road, near Faiz Road, Karol Bagh, a senior police officer said. "Around 10 am, the vehicle, which was coming from Anand Parvat side, was intercepted. The vehicle was found loaded with milk crates. When the milk crates were removed, 56 cartons of illicit liquor were found," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said.

Following the recovery, Bhatt and Rahul were nabbed, he said. During interrogation, it was found that Bhatt is a taxi driver but since he had no work due to the lockdown, he started supplying liquor, the police said.

Another resident of Ambedkar Nagar, Amit, is the main supplier of illicit liquor in Delhi, they said..

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19:SC extends time for filing arbitral proceedings, cheque bounce cases from Mar 15

Taking note of difficulties faced by lawyers and litigants during nation-wide lockdown due to COVID-19, the Supreme Court on Wednesday extended the period of limitation prescribed under laws for initiating arbitral proceedings and the chequ...

Coronavirus: Shops to remain closed in Ahmedabad for one week

To control the spread of coronavirus in the worst-hit Ahmedabad city, civic authorities on Wednesday ordered the closure of all the shops except those selling milk and medicines for a week, triggering panic buying of grocery items and veget...

Motor racing-Ganassi to take on Andretti in Extreme E electric series

Chip Ganassi Racing will take on U.S. track rivals Andretti Autosport in electric racing next year after being announced on Wednesday as the latest team to sign up for the Extreme E off-road SUV series.Ganassis involvement is a step in a ne...

Lockdown: Railways runs 2067 parcel trains so far, generates nearly Rs 20 cr revenue

The Railways on Wednesday said it has carried 54,292 tonnes of consignment in 2,067 special parcel trains during the ongoing lockdown period, generating a revenue of Rs 19.77 crore. Railway zones are regularly identifying and notifying rou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020