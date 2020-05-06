Two arrested for supplying illicit liquor in Delhi

A mini-truck driver and his helper were arrested for allegedly supplying illicit liquor in the national capital, police said on Wednesday. Both the driver, Nabin Chandra Bhatt (32), and the helper, Rahul (30), are residents of Ambedkar Nagar, they said.

On Tuesday, police received a tip-off that liquor would be smuggled into Delhi in a white Tata Ace. Thereafter, a trap was laid on New Rohtak Road, near Faiz Road, Karol Bagh, a senior police officer said. "Around 10 am, the vehicle, which was coming from Anand Parvat side, was intercepted. The vehicle was found loaded with milk crates. When the milk crates were removed, 56 cartons of illicit liquor were found," Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Sanjay Bhatia said.

Following the recovery, Bhatt and Rahul were nabbed, he said. During interrogation, it was found that Bhatt is a taxi driver but since he had no work due to the lockdown, he started supplying liquor, the police said.

Another resident of Ambedkar Nagar, Amit, is the main supplier of illicit liquor in Delhi, they said..