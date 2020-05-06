Shops to remain closed in Ahmedabad for one week

Shops to remain closed in Ahmedabad for one weekPTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 06-05-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 18:29 IST
To control the spread ofcoronavirus in Ahmedabad city, civic authorities on Wednesdayordered the closure of all the shops except those selling milkand medicines for a week
As per the order signed by municipal commissionerMukesh Kumar, the shops will remain closed from May 7 midnighttill 6 am on May 15
While milk outlets and medical stores can remain open,all other shops, including thoses selling fruits, vegetablesand grocery items, will remain closed, the order said.
