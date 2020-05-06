Shops to remain closed in Ahmedabad for one week

To control the spread ofcoronavirus in Ahmedabad city, civic authorities on Wednesdayordered the closure of all the shops except those selling milkand medicines for a week

As per the order signed by municipal commissionerMukesh Kumar, the shops will remain closed from May 7 midnighttill 6 am on May 15

While milk outlets and medical stores can remain open,all other shops, including thoses selling fruits, vegetablesand grocery items, will remain closed, the order said.