CSIR-CMERI Durgapur develops contactless soap cum water dispensing unit

The Central Mechanical Engineering Research Institute, Durgapur, has developed a 'Contactless Soap cum Water Dispensing Unit' to avoid contamination possibilities in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak, an official said. The system has proximity sensors which activates itself in close proximity of objects.

There will be dispensing of both liquid soaps and water from the same outlet with a time gap of 20 seconds between dispensing of soap and water, Director CSIR-CMERI Durgapur Prof Harish Hirani said on Wednesday. "The 20 second timer is a game-changer, as it ensures that the user is compelled to rub his/her hands for the requisite time span as per standard hygiene guidelines. Our technology is based upon intensive research and ergonomic demands", he said.

The contactless soap cum water dispensing unit may be deployed at various locations like hospitals, shopping malls, banks, stadiums, sports complexes, he said. CSIR-CMERI has also developed products such as soaps and hand sanitizers, both developed with strict adherence to WHO guidelines.

Hirani on Wednesday handed over one 'contact-free soap-cum-water dispensing unit' and 50 bottles of hand sanitisers to the chief terminal manager, IOCL, Rajbandh, West Burdwan district. The liquid hand sanitiser contains 75 per cent alcohol and is effective against most bacteria and viruses without water, an institute spokesman said.