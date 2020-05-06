One arrested for spreading fake news about COVID-19 in Manipur

One person was arrested in Manipur on Wednesday allegedly for spreading fake news about COVID-19 on social media, police said. The accused, in a Facebook post, claimed that a COVID-19 case was reported in Khwairamband Keithel area in the heart of the city, leading to panic among the people, a police officer said.

Many people closed their shops in the area and customers rushed to their homes after the news spread, he said. "One person was arrested for spreading fake news that created panic among the people," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) L Kailun told PTI.

A case has been registered against the accused with Imphal police station, the ADGP added..