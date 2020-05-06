Left Menu
Development News Edition

One arrested for spreading fake news about COVID-19 in Manipur

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 06-05-2020 19:06 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 19:06 IST
One arrested for spreading fake news about COVID-19 in Manipur

One person was arrested in Manipur on Wednesday allegedly for spreading fake news about COVID-19 on social media, police said. The accused, in a Facebook post, claimed that a COVID-19 case was reported in Khwairamband Keithel area in the heart of the city, leading to panic among the people, a police officer said.

Many people closed their shops in the area and customers rushed to their homes after the news spread, he said. "One person was arrested for spreading fake news that created panic among the people," Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) L Kailun told PTI.

A case has been registered against the accused with Imphal police station, the ADGP added..

TRENDING

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

Welcoming new baby, Elon Musk and Grimes back gender-neutral parenting

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Spain to avert political crisis, extend virus lockdown

Spains left-wing coalition government appears to have averted throwing the country into a political crisis on top of the enormous challenge it already faces from a devastating coronavirus outbreak that has claimed more than 25,000 lives and...

Few coronavirus cases detected in tests across Czech Republic

A comprehensive study in the Czech Republic to determine the undetected infections with the coronavirus in the population has revealed a low number of COVID-19 cases. Health Minister Adam Vojtech said a total of 26,549 people were tested ac...

Baltic states to create "travel bubble" as pandemic curbs eased

Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia will open their borders to each others citizens from May 15, creating a Baltic travel bubble within the European Union amid an easing of pandemic restrictions, their prime ministers said on Wednesday.Its a big ...

Swedish medical staff to pay tax on 'free lunches': Media

Swedish media say that the Scandinavian countrys tax authorities have, under the current laws, ordered medical staff to pay taxes for the free lunches they have been getting. Or donors to report their gifts to the taxman. The southern Swede...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020