68 new coronavirus cases in Dharavi, tally 733, one death

68 new coronavirus cases in Dharavi, tally 733, one deathPTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-05-2020 20:03 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 19:54 IST
The number of coronavirus cases in the slum-dominated Dharavi area here crossed 700 on Wednesday, as 68 new patients were detected including one who died. A senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the tally of coronavirus cases in the densely populated area thus reached 733 during the day while the death toll rose to 21.
New cases were found in Muslim Nagar, Mukund Nagar, Azad Nagar, Dharavi Main Road, Dhorwada, Matunga Labour Camp, Indira Nagar, Balaji Nagar, Kumbharwada and some other localities, he said. A coronavirus patient died in Naik Nagar, he added.
