ADVISORY-PTI SPECIALS

PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on May 6, Wednesday as part of its continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis: 1.VIRUS-HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE-EXPERTS -- DEL90 New Delhi: As countries around the world explore the potential of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients, several experts have sounded a note of warning to say it is not a wonder drug and may even be fatal in some cases

2.VIRUS-SCHOOLS-GUIDELINES -- DEL84 New Delhi: Warning that widespread closures of educational facilities present an unprecedented risk to children's education and wellbeing, the UN agencies have laid down guidelines for reopening of schools that have been closed in most parts of the world due to the COVID-19 outbreak. 3.LOCKDOWN-FREIGHT-SPEED -- DEL42 New Delhi: Railways' goods train are no longer crawling on the tracks. During the lockdown period, goods train have registered 66 per cent increase in speed, with many zones even registering double the speed from the same period last year, as the threat of coronavirus keep the passenger trains off the rail network, decongesting its routes. 4.CH-LOCKDOWN-POSTAL-SERVICES -- DES15 Chandigarh: An eight-year-old cancer patient from Una in Himachal Pradesh had almost run out of medicine stock last month, but a postman managed to deliver the critical drugs just in time. 5.WB-LOCKDOWN-CINEMA HALLS -- CES1 Kolkata: Owners of single-screen movie theatres in Kolkata are not very optimistic about the revival of the ailing sector after the lifting of the lockdown, sayingthe pandemic has affected the concept of watching movies in a gathering

6.VIRUS-INDIANS-UAE-EVACUATION -- FGN14 Dubai: The Indian nationals cleared by the UAE health authorities and found to be asymptomatic will only be allowed to fly back home in one of India's biggest ever repatriation exercises, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has said ahead of the first set of flights on Thursday.