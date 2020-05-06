Left Menu
Development News Edition

ADVISORY-PTI SPECIALS

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 20:10 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 20:10 IST
ADVISORY-PTI SPECIALS

PTI is recommending to its subscribers the following exclusive and special stories on May 6, Wednesday as part of its continuing coverage of the COVID-19 crisis: 1.VIRUS-HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE-EXPERTS -- DEL90 New Delhi: As countries around the world explore the potential of hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients, several experts have sounded a note of warning to say it is not a wonder drug and may even be fatal in some cases

2.VIRUS-SCHOOLS-GUIDELINES -- DEL84 New Delhi: Warning that widespread closures of educational facilities present an unprecedented risk to children's education and wellbeing, the UN agencies have laid down guidelines for reopening of schools that have been closed in most parts of the world due to the COVID-19 outbreak.   3.LOCKDOWN-FREIGHT-SPEED -- DEL42 New Delhi: Railways' goods train are no longer crawling on the tracks. During the lockdown period, goods train have registered 66 per cent increase in speed, with many zones even registering double the speed from the same period last year, as the threat of coronavirus keep the passenger trains off the rail network, decongesting its routes. 4.CH-LOCKDOWN-POSTAL-SERVICES -- DES15 Chandigarh: An eight-year-old cancer patient from Una in Himachal Pradesh had almost run out of medicine stock last month, but a postman managed to deliver the critical drugs just in time. 5.WB-LOCKDOWN-CINEMA HALLS -- CES1 Kolkata: Owners of single-screen movie theatres in Kolkata are not very optimistic about the revival of the ailing sector after the lifting of the lockdown, sayingthe pandemic has affected the concept of watching movies in a gathering

6.VIRUS-INDIANS-UAE-EVACUATION -- FGN14 Dubai: The Indian nationals cleared by the UAE health authorities and found to be asymptomatic will only be allowed to fly back home in one of India's biggest ever repatriation exercises, the Indian Embassy in Abu Dhabi has said ahead of the first set of flights on Thursday.

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Uber offers free transport service to medics of 11 hospitals in West Bengal

App cab aggregator Uber on Wednesday said it will provide free rides to healthcare workers of 11 hospitals in Kolkata and Howrah to help fight the Covid-19 outbreak. The company said it has partnered with the West Bengal government to offer...

Mumbai COVID-19 cases cross 10,000-mark with 769 new additions; Case count 10,527 while death toll rises by 25 to 412: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Mumbai COVID-19 cases cross 10,000-mark with 769 new additions Case count 10,527 while death toll rises by 25 to 412 Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation....

Vici Gaming open with decisive win at Road to Rio - Asia

Vici Gaming kicked off the ESL One Road to Rio - Asia event Wednesday with a decisive victory against Lucid Dream in Group A action. VG followed up a 16-9 win on Mirage with a 16-3 win on Nuke. Also in Group A, TIGER swept Beyond Esports wi...

Indian state halts trains to keep migrant workers on the job

By Anuradha Nagaraj CHENNAI, India, May 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - An Indian state on Wednesday halted trains taking stranded migrant labourers home so that work on construction sites could restart, a move widely condemned as amounting ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020