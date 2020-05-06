Left Menu
Development News Edition

Public transport may open soon with some guidelines: Nitin Gadkari

Stating that public transport may open soon with some guidelines, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, and MSME Nitin Gadkari has assured the bus and car operators of the country that the government is fully aware of their problems, and will fully support them to mitigate their issues.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-05-2020 22:00 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 22:00 IST
Public transport may open soon with some guidelines: Nitin Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari. Image Credit: ANI

Stating that public transport may open soon with some guidelines, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, and MSME Nitin Gadkari has assured the bus and car operators of the country that the government is fully aware of their problems, and will fully support them to mitigate their issues. "Soon the government will try to resume bus transport based on some guidelines. There is a need to resume air, railways, and bus transport as people are stranded. I think it needs to be done," said Gadkari.

He said that he is in regular touch with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who are working overtime to uplift the economy during these difficult days of COVID-19 pandemic, as per an official statement issued on Wednesday. Addressing the members of Bus and Car Operators Confederation of India via video conferencing, Gadkari said the opening of transport and highways will go a long way in instilling confidence among the public.

He, however, cautioned towards maintaining social distance and adopting all safety measures like hand washing, sanitising, face masks, etc., while operating buses and cars. Responding to concerns raised by the audience, the Minister informed that his ministry is looking at adopting the London model of public transport, where government funding is minimal and private investment is promoted, the statement adds.

Gadkari emphasised upon adopting their good practices, which will also be economically viable for the indigenous industry in the longer run. The Union Minister said he is aware of the tight financial condition of the Indian market during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But, he said, all stakeholders will have to work together to combat it. He pointed towards a very good business opportunity being offered by the world industry.

He said the Indian industry should grasp this opportunity to invite those foreign companies to invest with them in India. He expressed confidence that the country and its industry will together win both the battles - the one with COVID-19, and the one with the economic slowdown. During the interaction, members of the confederation made suggestions for improving the condition of public transport which include extending interest payment exemptions, restarting public transport, extending age, life limit, deferring state taxes, extending MSME benefits, extending insurance policy validity, etc. (ANI)

TRENDING

CSIR-IGIB, TATA Sons signs MoU for licensing of KNOWHOW for diagnosis of COVID-19

The 100 Season 7: Final season to bring happy ending, know entry & exit of actors

Prison Break Season 6: Sarah W Callies teases fans with snap after Dominic Purcell

Frozen 3 update: Jennifer Lee assures ‘best storyline’, what more we can see in 3rd movie

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Rajasthan reports 4 more COVID-19 fatality; death toll stands at 93, infection tally reaches 3,317

The COVID-19 death toll in Rajasthan increased to 93 with four more fatality reported on Wednesday, while 159 people tested positive for the disease, taking the total number of cases to 3,317 in the state, an official said. The state has 1...

Practice of nasal rinsing, gargling has potential of helping people fight against COVID-19

The practice of nasal rinsing and gargling with saline water has the potential of helping people fight against COVID-19, according to a report. The report in international health journal Lung India published on Tuesday points out the signif...

Petrol, diesel prices raised by nearly Rs 3 a litre in Chandigarh

Petrol and diesel prices in Chandigarh will go up by nearly Rs 3 per litre with the Union Territory administration announcing a hike in VAT on fuel by five per cent on Wednesday. The tax hike will generate an additional revenue of Rs 100 cr...

Nearly 35k migrant UP workers reach home Wednesday

Nearly 35,000 of Uttar Pradeshs migrant workers, stuck up in various places across the country amid the coronavirus-triggered lockdown, were to reach back home on Wednesday. While 19 special trains carrying workers have already reached vari...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020