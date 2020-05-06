Need for speedy land acquisition for irrigation projects felt

The Karnataka government would speed up and acquisition for Upper Krishna project and Yattinahole project, Karnataka Irrigation Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi said on Wednesday. "The land acquisition has been slow. In 2012, one acre was only Rs 17,000, then it increased to Rs 54,000. Now it has to be revised. Soon, we will take a final decision," Jarkiholi told reporters after a meeting with Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol and Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister J C Madhu Swamy.

The Irrigation Minister said Karjol has suggested that the procedure start as per the 2013 regulations, be it Upper Krishna Project or Yattinahole Project. "We will have a meeting shortly with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa," he said.

Addressing reporters, Swamy said the major challenge is the huge difference in the guideline value between one Taluk or district and the other. "While revising the guideline value, we noticed too much of disparity. On the border areas of a district or Taluk, farmers question the disparity in the land value.

Because of this, the land acquisition got affected," he said. Due to these differences, people do not permit taking up a joint survey.

The Karnataka government realised this in 2012 and fixed the acquisition cost but the government has not disclosed the final rate yet, the Law Minister said. According to him, 16,000 acres have been acquired, whereas additional 30,000-35,000 acres were required for the Upper Krishna Project.

As there would be chances of protests, the government is trying to minimise the disparity in guideline value of land between Taluks and districts, he said. PTI GMS NVG NVG.