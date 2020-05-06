Some state govts should not make Railway ticket prices an issue: AIRF

The All India Railwaymen's Federation (AIRF) on Wednesday said that some state governments should not make ticket prices an issue as the Railways is providing food and other facilities to passengers after charging only 15 per cent of the actual cost incurred by it. "Governments who were the most vocal in their demands for trains like Maharashtra and Rajasthan, should not make ticket prices an issue. Railways were taking 15 per cent money from state governments and providing food and other facilities to passengers," SG Mishra, General Secretary of AIRF said.

"I believe the bare minimum charges should definitely be paid by state governments as there is a lot of burden on Railways already," he added. Earlier, the Indian Railways had said that it is charging only standard fare in Shramik special trains from state governments, which is just 15 per cent of the total cost incurred by Railways.

"Railways is charging only standard fare for this class from State Governments which is just 15 per cent of the total cost incurred by Railways. The Railways is not selling any tickets to migrants and is only boarding passengers based on lists provided by States," said sources from the Ministry of Railways. The special trains are being run to transport migrant workers, pilgrims, tourists, students and other persons stranded at different places in the country due to lockdown.

The countrywide COVID-19 lockdown, which was scheduled to end on May 3, has been extended by another two weeks till May 17. (ANI)