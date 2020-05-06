Man sent to institutional quarantine center for violating home quarantine rules in HP

A man was sent to the institutional quarantine Centre for 14 days on Wednesday in Hamirpur sub-division for violating home quarantine rules, Dr Charanji Lal, Sub-Divisional Officer said. Lal said that a person had reached his home here in Bleta Khurd village of Neri Gram Panchayat from the outside the state.

"He was quarantined at home but he was not following the rules. When the local administration came to know about this, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate and Block Development Officer along with other monitoring teams reached the village," Lal said. "After finding the complaint true, the person was sent to the nearby institutional quarantine centre for 14 days. The matter has also been referred to the local police for further action," Lal added.

He urged people to comply with the guidelines of the government and administration for prevention and control of coronavirus infection. (ANI)