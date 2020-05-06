Left Menu
Development News Edition

7 new COVID-19 cases in Bihar, tally rises to 542

PTI | Patna | Updated: 06-05-2020 23:38 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 23:38 IST
7 new COVID-19 cases in Bihar, tally rises to 542

Seven more people tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Bihar on Wednesday, raising the number of cases in the state to 542, a Health Department official said. Two of the new cases are from Patna, one each from Bhagalpur, Purnea, Sheohar, Kaimur and Madhubani districts, according to Health Department Principal Secretary Sanjay Kumar.

Forty-six patients were discharged after recovery in the last 24 hours, raising the number of people who recovered to 188, the official said. The number of samples tested so far is 29,328. In addition, a door-to-door screening drive has covered more than nine crore people.

The new case in Patna are from Raja Bazar and Agam Kuan areas, Kumar said. Four COVID-19 patients have died so far -- one each from Munger, Vaishali, East Champaran Sitamarhi districts. All had pre-existing medical conditions.

Of the 38 districts in the state, 32 have reported COVID-19 cases. Munger accounted for the highest number of cases at 102. One person has died in the district and 30 have recovered. Other badly affected districts include Buxar (56), Rohtas (52), Patna (46), Nalanda (35) and Siwan and Kaimur (32 each). PTI NAC RG HMB

TRENDING

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

House of the Dragon Season 1: Writing is underway, will it achieve success like GoT?

UN teams working to protect prisoners and staff from ravages of COVID-19

Over 40 million in West Africa face food shortages with COVID-19 restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Fitbit starts study to test if devices can detect irregular heart rhythms

Fitbit Inc on Wednesday launched a virtual study to test if its wearable devices can detect irregular heart rhythms or atrial fibrillation.The hardware to detect irregular beats is present in FitBits devices, but is not available to consume...

South Africa opposed to liquidation of national airline SAA - minister

South Africa does not want a fire sale of the assets of troubled national airline SAA nor for the carrier to be liquidated, Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan said on Wednesday.Gordhan told a parliamentary committee that the governm...

Delhi: Highest jump in COVID-19 cases; death toll rises to 65

The number of novel coronavirus infections in Delhi mounted to 5,532 on Wednesday after 428 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the biggest single-day spike so far, the government said. The death toll due to the COVID-19 pandemic ...

Facebook names oversight board, including former Denmark PM

A year and a half after announcing its creation, Facebook has named the initial 20 members of its oversight board, a quasi-independent panel that is to make decisions on thorny issues. The boards members were named by Facebook and hail from...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020