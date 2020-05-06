Constitute district-level teams to check liquor smuggling, Khattar tells DCs

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday directed all Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to constitute district-level teams to check liquor smuggling across the inter-state borders. He asked them that these teams should be headed by a Magistrate and comprise of officers of police and the Excise and Taxation Department.

Besides checking smuggling of illegal liquor across the inter-state borders, these committees will also work to prevent any supply of non duty-paid liquor from the distilleries to the vends. Khattar was presiding over a meeting with all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) through video conferencing here, an official statement said.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was also present at the meeting. The Chief Minister also praised the DCs and SPs for their efforts in containing the spread of coronavirus in the state.

While directing the SPs to identify illegal godowns of liquor, if any, in their districts, he said that an inventory of such liquor seized by police should also be prepared..