Left Menu
Development News Edition

Constitute district-level teams to check liquor smuggling, Khattar tells DCs

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 06-05-2020 23:44 IST | Created: 06-05-2020 23:44 IST
Constitute district-level teams to check liquor smuggling, Khattar tells DCs

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday directed all Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police to constitute district-level teams to check liquor smuggling across the inter-state borders. He asked them that these teams should be headed by a Magistrate and comprise of officers of police and the Excise and Taxation Department.

Besides checking smuggling of illegal liquor across the inter-state borders, these committees will also work to prevent any supply of non duty-paid liquor from the distilleries to the vends. Khattar was presiding over a meeting with all the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and Superintendents of Police (SPs) through video conferencing here, an official statement said.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was also present at the meeting. The Chief Minister also praised the DCs and SPs for their efforts in containing the spread of coronavirus in the state.

While directing the SPs to identify illegal godowns of liquor, if any, in their districts, he said that an inventory of such liquor seized by police should also be prepared..

TRENDING

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

House of the Dragon Season 1: Writing is underway, will it achieve success like GoT?

UN teams working to protect prisoners and staff from ravages of COVID-19

Over 40 million in West Africa face food shortages with COVID-19 restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Business tech post-COVID 19: Accelerated automation to disrupt labor markets

... ...

Seafood industry post-COVID 19: An overhaul to trigger growth of small fisheries

The seafood industry is known to have some of the most complex and repressive supply chains but the COVID-19 pandemic has highlighted the need for change that would benefit fishermen as well as consumers. ...

Videos

Latest News

Copenhagen Flames name zEVES head coach

As the Copenhagen Flames continue to battle for a spot in the ESL One Rio Major, they are rewarding one of the people they credit most for their recent success. The Danish club announced Wednesday the hiring of Morten zEVES Vollan to be the...

Pompeo again blasts China over its handling of coronavirus pandemic

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday again criticised China over its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, saying the Communist nation could have prevented hundreds of thousands of deaths and spared the world dissent into global e...

List of pregnant women prepared for medical facilities: Principal Secy Health

The Jharkhand government has prepared a list of pregnant women to provide them with medical facilities during the COVID-19 pandemic, a senior health department official said here on Wednesday. A list of 51,935 pregnant women in the state ha...

Fitbit starts study to test if devices can detect irregular heart rhythms

Fitbit Inc on Wednesday launched a virtual study to test if its wearable devices can detect irregular heart rhythms or atrial fibrillation.The hardware to detect irregular beats is present in FitBits devices, but is not available to consume...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020