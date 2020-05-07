6 killed, over 100 hospitalised after gas leak at chemical plant in Vizag

Six people, including a child, were killed and over 100 hospitalised after a major gas leak at a polymer plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam in the wee hours of Thursday, the state's municipal administration minister said. The gas leak impacted villages within a five kilometer radius of the plant, according to officials.

Six people, including an eight-year-old child, have been killed and over 100 admitted to various government and private hospitals, Municipal Administration and Urban Development Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said. People in Gopalapatnam area, where the chemical plant is located, complained of irritation in eyes, breathlessness, nausea and rashes on their bodies.