COVID-19: HRD assessing situation in countries with CBSE schools to decide on pending board exams

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 12:53 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 12:10 IST
The HRD Ministry is deliberating upon whether or not to conduct pending class 12 board exams for students in CBSE schools abroad and is talking to ambassadors or foreign education ministers to arrive at a reasonable solution in view of the COVID-19 situation in their respective countries. The Ministry is also chalking out a plan for modalities of assessment in places where the practical situation doesn't permit conducting exams.

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) had last month announced that it will not be conducting the pending exams in foreign countries. However, several representations and questions have been received from students who are concerned about their future prospects including admissions in foreign universities. According to officials, HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' has sought feedback from representatives in different countries about the current situation there and the feasibility of conducting pending exams.

"Considering the different situations in different places, having a common solution is not practically feasible. However, if the situation has improved in some countries, it would be better to conduct exams at least there. For example, we have a school in Japan, if the situation is better in that particular area, the exam can be conducted," a senior HRD Ministry official told PTI. "Modalities are being worked out for both situations. That if exams can be conducted in some places, how will they be conducted, and if not what will be the assessment pattern? We will soon have a final decision on all these aspects," the official added.

Information in this regard was also shared by the HRD Minister in online interaction with students on Tuesday. "We are discussing with CBSE and trying to come up with a solution. We will also speak to Indian ambassadors in different countries and foreign education ministers. It is a difficult situation as the lockdown restrictions as well as COVID-19 situations are different in different countries and all of that needs to be given a thought. We will come up with a solution in the best interest of students," Nishank had said.

The HRD ministry is likely to make an announcement about the schedule of pending board exams this week and a final decision for students in foreign schools will also be announced. There are over 210 CBSE affiliated schools in 25 countries across the globe.

This year, a total of 23,844 students from foreign students were appearing for class 10 exams while 16,103 students had registered for class 12 exams. "There are several CBSE schools located in 25 countries. Each of these countries is also under lockdown and has decided to close down the schools for various and differential lengths of time. Under such circumstances, it is felt that the board will not be in a position to hold a differential set of exams for each of these countries. Also, in the present situation, it will be difficult to bring the answer books to India for evaluation purposes," the board had said in a statement last month.

"Therefore, the Board has decided to not hold any more exams for the students of class 10 and 12 schools located outside India. The system of marking or assessment for the purpose of declaring results will be worked out by the board shortly and informed to these schools," it had added. More than 3.6 million cases of the novel coronavirus, including at least 257,000 deaths have been recorded worldwide, according to Johns Hopkins University.

