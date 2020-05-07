NGT directs DJB to prevent illegal extraction of groundwater

The National Green Tribunal directed Delhi Jal Board (DJB) on Thursday to prevent illegal extraction of groundwater for commercial purposes and seal unauthorised borewells as also recover compensation from those who have operated them. A bench headed by NGT Chairperson justice Adarsh Kumar Goel and Justice Sheo Kumar Singh, in a hearing through video conferencing, also asked the DJB to assess damage to the environment.

"In view of illegal operation of borewells, severely affecting the groundwater level, in Delhi, the DJB must expeditiously take remedial action of closing the borewells and also assessing and recovery of compensation from the persons who have operated such borewells, in coordination with other concerned authorities, following due process of law." The tribunal passed the order after perusing a report from Deputy Commissioner, South and DJB on a plea filed by city resident Nand Kumar alleging illegal extraction of ground water at Mayapuri for commercial purposes. As per the DJB report, out of 141 illegal borewells identified, only four have been sealed and 137 are still continuing.

The green panel sought a compliance report by July 31 and posted the matter for hearing on August 17. The NGT had earlier directed the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) to coordinate with concerned officials to ensure action against those operating illegal bore wells so as to protect groundwater. The tribunal had said the action had to be by closing illegal borewells, prosecuting such operators and by recovering compensation on 'Polluter Pays' principle. It clarified that the order of the tribunal is binding as a decree of Court and its non-compliance is actionable by way of punitive action, including prosecution, under the National Green Tribunal Act, 2010.