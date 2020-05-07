Vice Prez condoles loss of lives in Vizag gas leak incident

Vice Prez condoles loss of lives in Vizag gas leak incidentPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 13:09 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 13:09 IST
Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday condoled the death of people in the Visakhapatnam gas leak incident. "Deeply distressed by the loss of lives due to gas leak ... My condolences to bereaved families and wishes for speedy recovery of those taken ill," he said in a tweet.
At least six people have died and nearly 100 are hospitalised after a gas leak at a chemical plant in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Thursday. The vice president spoke with Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy. "They assured that needed assistance is being given to ensure safety of people," he said. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been rushed to the affected areas to assist the local administration in relief operations, Naidu said quoting the Union home secretary.
