Online booking, home delivery of liquor to begin in West Bengal

To avoid crowding and minimise footfall at liquor stores, the West Bengal State Beverages Corporation (WBSBCL) has launched an eRetail portal for online booking and home delivery of alcohol.

ANI | Kolkata (West Bengal) | Updated: 07-05-2020 13:18 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 13:18 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

To avoid crowding and minimise footfall at liquor stores, the West Bengal State Beverages Corporation (WBSBCL) has launched an eRetail portal for online booking and home delivery of alcohol. According to the website of the WBSBCL, any person, who is older or of 21 years of age, can register as a buyer on the portal for getting home delivery of liquor.

"For ensuring social distancing and minimising footfall at retail outlets, WBSBCL has launched eRetail for online booking and home delivery of liquor," notification on the website read. The interested persons can fill in their details, full name, mobile number, address, email, among others to register as a buyer and get liquor delivered at their doorsteps.

Prior to this, the Chhattisgarh and Punjab governments too had allowed home delivery of liquor in their respective states with certain conditions. Liquor stores around the country have been allowed to reopen by the Centre during phase three of the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

Long queues, with people flouting social distancing norms, were seen on liquor stores around the country as enthusiasts lined up to get their hands on their favourite drink. With people at these outlets failing to follow social distancing norms, apprehensions were expressed regarding the spread of COVID-19. (ANI)

