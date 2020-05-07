Left Menu
Development News Edition

487 Maha cops found COVID-19 positive since lockdown: Minister

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 07-05-2020 14:04 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 14:04 IST
487 Maha cops found COVID-19 positive since lockdown: Minister

Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday said that 487 policemen have tested COVID-19 positive in the state ever since the nationwide lockdown came into force. The lockdown was imposed on March 24 and has been extended till May 17 to contain the spread of coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter, Deshmukh said, "487 police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 since the lockdown." In a series of tweets, he also said that there is a steady rise in the number of calls regarding COVID-19 on the police helpline number 100. The minister added as many as 85,309 calls have been received on the number so far.

The NCP leader also said that 3,10,694 passes have been issued for essential service providers and those caught in emergencies till now. The minister said that 2,24,219 people have been isolated in the state for possible exposure to the coronavirus and 649 were found to be violating the quarantine.

"The state govt's running 4,738 relief camps where 4,35,030 migrant labourers have been given refuge with food & necessities. 1,281 offences have been registered for illegal transport," he said on the micro-blogging site. The minister added that as many as 96,231 offences have been registered under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code since the lockdown was imposed, leading to 18,858 arrests and seizure of 53,330 vehicles.

"Cumulatively Rs 3,56,81,994 have been collected in fines from offenders. There've been 189 instances of assaults on policemen," Deshmukh said..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

Grimes unveils the meaning behind her and Elon Musk's newborn son's name

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

COVID 19 pandemic: What if children face behavioral risks and suicidal tendencies

The coronavirus pandemic is not just a medical phenomenon. There has been elevation on suicidal behavior across the world, quarantine and isolation have put the population to raise the level of loneliness, depression, domestic abuse, child ...

Videos

Latest News

China accuses Pompeo of telling lies over its handling of coronavirus

China accused U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo of telling one lie to cover up another in his continued attacks against Beijing over the coronavirus pandemic. The remarks were made by Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying, who...

Two BSF personnel succumb to COVID-19; 41 new cases take total infections in the force to 193: Officials.

Two BSF personnel succumb to COVID-19 41 new cases take total infections in the force to 193 Officials....

'Fortnite' becomes one of the most popular gaming titles

Epics Fortnite has become one of the most popular titles ever made after the game developer announced it has more than 350 million registered players. There is no indication as to how many players log in every day or month as Epic doesnt re...

Mayor says Moscow's real coronavirus case tally is more than triple the official - TASS

Moscows mayor, Sergei Sobyanin, said on Thursday that the real number of coronavirus cases in the Russian capital was actually around 300,000, a figure that is more than three times higher than the official total, the TASS news agency repor...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020