Delhi: Man suffers minor injuries while extinguishing fire

A man suffered minor burn injuries while he was extinguishing a fire that broke out from a small LPG cylinder in Okhla Phase-1 here on Thursday morning, Delhi Fire Services (DFS) officials said

The incident took place at the Mazdoor Kalyan Camp, they said. The DFS said a call was received at 9.32 am about the fire after which six fire tenders were sent to the spot

The fire was from a small LPG cylinder kept in a hut and one man suffered minor burn injuries on his hands while extinguishing it, a senior fire official said. The fire was brought under control within minutes, he said.