7 paper mill workers in Chhattisgarh's Raigarh hospitalised after gas leak exposure
As many as seven workers of a paper mill were hospitalised after being exposed to a gas leak reportedly while cleaning a tank in the mill in the early hours of Thursday, Raigarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Singh said.ANI | Raigarh (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 07-05-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 15:39 IST
As many as seven workers of a paper mill were hospitalised after being exposed to a gas leak reportedly while cleaning a tank in the mill in the early hours of Thursday, Raigarh Superintendent of Police (SP) Santosh Singh said. Three of them are in critical condition, the SP said.
"The interrogation of the mill owner is underway. The incident was reported in the early hours of Thursday," he added. This is the second incident of a gas leak to have occurred today.
Styrene gas leaked from LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village in Visakhapatnam early morning today, claiming 11 lives. (ANI)
