Left Menu
Development News Edition

21 people who returned to Odisha from Surat test positive for COVID-19

PTI | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 07-05-2020 16:17 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 16:17 IST
21 people who returned to Odisha from Surat test positive for COVID-19

Odisha on Thursday reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases in a day as 21 people, who recently returned from Surat, tested positive for coronavirus, an official said. With these new cases, the total number of people afflicted with the disease has climbed to 206, he said.

Of the 21 new patients, 17 are from Ganjam district and four from Mayurbhanj, a new one in the list of districts where coronavirus cases have been reported, an official from the Information and Public Relations department said. "These new patients have recently returned from Surat and are in quarantine centres," the official said.

Following the spurt in COVID-19 cases, the state government declared Ganjam as a red zone while Mayurbhanj and Jagatsinghpur were classified as orange zones. Jagatsinghpur had reported four cases on Wednesday.

The first case in Ganjam was reported on May 2 and since then, there has been a sudden spurt in the number of cases, the official said. "All necessary stipulations by the Centre and the state government applicable for different zones in the districts and municipal corporation areas are to be followed scrupulously," Health and Family Welfare department Additional Chief Secretary P K Mohapatra said in a letter to the three district administrations and the commissioner of Berhampur Municipal Corporation.

Nearly three lakh Odia workers mostly from the Ganjam district are engaged in diamond cutting and other works in Gujarat's Surat. They started coming back to the eastern state after the Centre allowed movement of migrant labourers during the ongoing lockdown. Ganjam district collector V A Kulange said the local administration is taking care of those who have travelled back to the state, and authorised persons have only been allowed to enter into quarantine centres or temporary medical facilities.

Apart from Ganjam, three districts -- Jajpur, Bhadrak and Balasore, and Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) area in Khurda -- are classified as red zones. There are 10 orange and 14 green zones in the state.

With 21 more people testing positive for COVID-19, the number of active cases now stands at 142, while 62 people have recovered from the disease. Two persons from Bhubaneswar have died of the infection. The state government on Wednesday had tested 3,060 samples, the official said.

A total of 50,514 samples have been tested so far in the state, he said. Jajpur district has reported the maximum number of cases at 55, followed by Bhubaneswar in Khurda district 47, Balasore 25, Bhadrak and Ganjam 21 each, and Sundergarh 12.

Four cases each have been reported from Jagatsinghpur and Mayurbhanj, and three from Kendrapara districts. Two cases each have been detected in Cuttack, Jharsuguda, Bolangir, Keonjhar and Kalahandi, and one each in Puri, Dhenkanal, Deogarh and Koraput districts.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Equinor suspends 2020 output guidance amid global oil cutbacks

Equinor has suspended its 2020 oil and gas output guidance amid government-imposed curtailments and a glut of supply, and could take further action to scale back activity this year, the Norwegian energy firm said on Thursday.With operations...

Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 311 p.m.UP govt lifts ban on sale of paan masala. 302 p.m.After Ahmedabad, Surat to shut vegetable shops from May 9. 223 p.m.Migrants t...

FOREX-Euro dips to 2-week low, Turkish lira weakest on record

The euro dipped to its lowest level in almost two weeks on Thursday, on nagging concern over the direction of the European Central Banks stimulus scheme following a German court ruling earlier this week.Turkeys lira fell to a record low of ...

Belarus strips Russian reporters of accreditation amid virus

The Foreign Ministry of Belarus has stripped two Russian journalists of accreditation after reports about the growing coronavirus outbreak in the country, the ministrys spokesman said Wednesday. Reporter Alexei Kruchinin and cameraman Serge...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020