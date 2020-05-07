No plans to shift IRIMEE from Jamalpur to Lucknow, Railways clarifies

It has been reported in media that it is being planned to shift Indian Railways Institute for Mechanical and Electrical Engineering (IRIMEE), from Jamalpur to Lucknow.

Ministry of Railways clarifies that it has no plans to shift IRIMEE from Jamalpur to Lucknow. Any assertions to this effect are incorrect and misleading and do not have the approval of the Ministry of Railways.

In fact, the Ministry of Railways has planned to enlarge the activities of IRIMEE to also impart educational programs in transportation technology and management. Several additional educational programs starting with 1-year Diploma courses at Jamalpur are planned to be introduced for which curriculum development and design are underway. Indian Railways is very proud of the history and legacy of IRIMEE and there is no question of it being transferred from its present location. In fact, all efforts are to further strengthen it and enlarge its role at the existing location.

Railways in particular and the transportation sector in general in India are witnessing major growth and transformation. A well-developed training and educational facility like IRIMEE in Jamalpur will not only play a significant role in providing training to Indian Railway employees but also provide high-quality professional education and skills to youth from Bihar and neighbouring areas and contribute to economic development in the region.

(With Inputs from PIB)