Left Menu
Development News Edition

Former Punjab DGP, six others booked in 29-year-old abduction case

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-05-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 17:18 IST
Former Punjab DGP, six others booked in 29-year-old abduction case

Former Punjab DGP Sumedh Singh Saini and six others have been booked in a case related to the disappearance of a man after a terrorist attack here in 1991. The case was registered against the former director general of police (DGP) and the other persons at the Mataur police station in Mohali on Wednesday evening, according to the first investigation report (FIR).

They have been booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections pertaining to abduction, causing disappearance of evidence of offence and criminal conspiracy, among others. Hours later of the case being registered, Saini was stopped by Himachal Pradesh Police after he tried to enter the hill state at 4 am on Thursday without a curfew pass amid the COVID-19-induced lockdown. The former Punjab DGP has been booked in connection with the disappearance Balwant Singh Multani, who was a junior engineer with the Chandigarh Industrial and Tourism Corporation, according to the FIR.

Balwant Multani, who was a resident of Mohali, was picked up by police after the terrorist attack on Saini, who was then the senior superintendent of police in Chandigarh, in 1991, it said. Saini and the six others have been booked on the complaint of Balwant Multani's brother Palwinder Singh Multani, who is a resident of Jalandhar, according to the FIR..

The case has been registered against them under sections 364 (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence), 344 (wrongful confinement), 330 (voluntarily causes hurt) and 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code. Police in Himachal Pradesh said Saini, who was along with two other persons in a car, tried to enter the state through the Khaira Mora check post at 4 am, but he was not allowed. Former DGP Saini and the others were in a car with registration number CH-01-BW 0820 and they were coming from the Punjab side of the border, Bilaspur Superintendent of Police (SP) Devakar Sharma said.

Sharma said the two other persons accompanying the former DGP identified themselves as an inspector and an assistant sub-inspector to the personnel at the check post on the Punjab-Himachal Pradesh border near Swarghat in Bilaspur district. “On their insistence, the staff called the Naina Devi deputy superintendent of police who in turn called me and I directed him not to allow their entry into the hill state without a curfew pass,” he said.

Sharma said the former DGP called him after about half-an-hour insisting entry into Himahcal Pradesh stating that he had a property at Karsog in Mandi district. Saini was refused entry without a curfew pass, the SP said..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Indian-origin MP says she was 'sacked' as care worker on COVID-19 frontline

An Indian-origin Opposition Labour Party MP, who had returned part-time to her previous role of a care worker to join the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in the UK, says she was sacked for speaking out against the shortage of persona...

Hundreds evacuated as wildfires rage in Florida Panhandle

Firefighters in the Florida Panhandle battled wildfires through the night that have forced hundreds of people to evacuate from their homes, authorities said. A more than a 575-acre fire in Walton County prompted about 500 people to evacuate...

HRD Ministry to set up dedicated Research and Innovation division

In order to boost research in academic institutions across the country, the HRD Ministry is creating a dedicated Research and Innovation Division, Union minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank announced on Thursday. The division will be headed by...

UK will announce very limited easing of lockdown -PM Johnson's spokesman

Prime Minister Boris Johnson will announce a very limited easing of Britains coronavirus lockdown next week because the government will not do anything to risk a second spike in COVID-19 cases, his spokesman said on Thursday.Johnson is due ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020