Left Menu
Development News Edition

Happy to be home: 1,168 migrants arrive in Bhopal from Maha

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 07-05-2020 18:44 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 18:44 IST
Happy to be home: 1,168 migrants arrive in Bhopal from Maha

A sense of relief was palpable among a batch of migrant workers from Madhya Pradesh when they arrived by a special train at Habibganj station here on Thursday from Panvel in Maharashtra. The special train, carrying 1,168 migrant labourers from Madhya Pradesh, had left Panvel on Wednesday night and reached Habibganj station around noon, said a district administration official.

The migrant workers, who were stranded in Maharashtra because of the coronavirus-induced lockdown, which has rendered them jobless, were warmly received by district officials at the station. A labourer said I was stuck in Mumbai since the last one-and-a-half months and rendered jobless because of the lockdown. But now I will be able to reach my home.

A team of officials led by Bhopal collector Tarun Pithode along with more than 35 health professionals, including doctors, received them at the station. After intense medical screening they were provided with water and food, the official said.

"Those arrived here included elderlies, women and children. They were later sent to their respective home districts in buses," he said. Among them, 452 are from Barwani district, 192 from Dhar, 80 from Chhattarpur, 78 from Shahdol, 67 from Shivpuri, 54 from Umaria, 45 from Agar Malwa, 36 from Sidhi, 26 from Jhabua and 16 from Harda, among other districts, the official said.

After the lockdown, we were stranded in Maharashtra and were unable to go back to our homes. We were rendered jobless and are now facing financial crisis, another labourer said. Earlier, on May 2, a special train carrying 347 labourers arrived here from Nashik in Maharashtra, while another train from Hyderabad, with 1030 migrant workers, reached here on May 6, the official added.

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

Paris region will end lockdown more slowly than rest of France - PM

Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said on Thursday France would gradually end its lockdown from Monday, May 11, but some restrictions would remain in place in the Paris region where the new coronavirus is still circulating.From Monday we will...

Indian, French navies 'fully engaged' in operations to aid people facing COVID-19 pandemic ordeal: Ambassador Emmanuel Lenain

Indian and French navies are fully engaged in the Samudra Setu and Resilience operations respectively to aid the people facing the ordeal of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the Embassy of France here on Thursday. From Varuna drills to joint mar...

ECB launches 'Emergency Loan Scheme' to help affiliated cricket leagues

The England and Wales Cricket Board ECB on Thursday launched a scheme offering interest-free loans to its affiliated cricket leagues which are reeling from the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic. The League Emergency Loan Scheme is a...

Bihar legislative council becomes headless as terms of 17 MLCs expire

The upper house of the bicameral legislature in Bihar has become headless with Deputy Chairman Haroon Rashid, who had been officiating as the acting chairperson, having retired on Wednesday. Besides the strength of the House also gets reduc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020