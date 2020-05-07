Left Menu
Development News Edition

After recovering from COVID-19, MP cop donates plasma

PTI | Indore | Updated: 07-05-2020 20:43 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 20:43 IST
After recovering from COVID-19, MP cop donates plasma

A 27-year-old trainee IPS officer, who recovered from COVID-19, donated his plasma at a government hospital in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city on Thursday, an official said. The trainee officer of the 2018 batch had contracted the infection while on duty last month and recovered following treatment, the official said.

The officer donated his plasma at Maharaja Yashwantrao Hospital on Thursday, Dr Ashok Yadav, head of the Transfusion Medicine department said. The MYH is one of the few institutes in the country that has gotten the Indian Council of Medical Research's (ICMR) approval for administering plasma therapy on COVID-19 patients.

"With this plasma donation, the trial has started at MYH. We will use this therapy for patients who are in a critical condition," Yadav said. Meanwhile, the officer said, "If critical patients are able to recover from COVID-19 with the help of my plasma, I would consider myself very fortunate." As many as 31 police personnel, including two IPS officers, have contracted COVID-19 in Indore, which is among the worst affected districts in the country.

While 22 policemen continue to undergo treatment, eight personnel, including both IPS officers, have recovered from the infection..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Retail post-COVID 19: Knocking down persistent barriers

Despite technological advancements, several retail behemoths have associated shopping with massive high-maintenance stores and their beliefs have been supported by advocates of physical shopping experience. ...

Videos

Latest News

New York extends moratorium on rent evictions by 60 days

New York will extend a moratorium on evictions for non-payment of rent for another 60 days until August 20 to alleviate anxiety over the economic impact of the novel coronavirus, Governor Andrew Cuomo told a daily briefing on Thursday.Cuomo...

White House shelved CDC guidance on easing of virus restrictions

The White House shelved a step-by-step guide prepared by U.S. health officials to help states safely reopen mass transit, restaurants, daycare centers and other public places closed by the coronavirus pandemic, an administration official sa...

Some domestic airlines are facing existential crisis: Icra

Some domestic airlines, that were already facing financial stress, are staring at an existential crisis in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, a report said on Thursday. Indian carriers are expected to incur combined losses of Rs 5,100-6,...

Maha govt to fill up 17,000 vacant posts in health department

As Maharashtra battles a rising number of coronavirus cases, the government is considering filling up 17,000 vacant posts in the public health department across the state and is mulling how to start the appointment process during the lockdo...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020