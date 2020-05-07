Left Menu
Development News Edition

Vizag chemical plant licence may get revoked if it is found flouting environmental norms: Official

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-05-2020 21:39 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 21:39 IST
Vizag chemical plant licence may get revoked if it is found flouting environmental norms: Official

The licence of the Vishakhapatnam chemical plant may get revoked if it is found flouting environmental norms, an environment ministry official said on Thursday on the gas leak incident that claimed 11 lives and impacted about 1000 people. The official said the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is looking into the matter and will soon come out with a report.

"The NDMA is investigating the matter. The report should be out soon. If the plant is found flouting environment safety norms, we will cancel its licence. It is premature to say anything else right now," the official told PTI. Gas leaked from the chemical plant in Visakhapatnam in the early hours of Thursday and quickly spread to villages in a five-kilometre radius. Many collapsed to the ground as they tried to escape the toxic vapours.

Hours after the styrene gas leak around 2.30 am from the multinational L G Polymers Plant at R R Venkatapuram village near here, scores of people could be seen lying unconscious on sidewalks, near ditches and on the road, raising fears of a major industrial disaster..

TRENDING

One Punch Man Season 3: Why Saitama can’t defeat Garou with a single punch

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

Attack on Titan Season 4 to see some new characters, earlier seasons’ lead cast to return

Maruti reopens 600 dealerships, introduces new norms across sales network amid COVID-19 pandemic

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

Vande Bharat Mission: First flight from Abu Dhabi lands at Kochi with 181 passengers

The first repatriation Air India Express flight from Abu Dhabi landed at Cochin International Airport here on Thursday evening. Taking to Twitter, Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan said that the 181 passengers have land...

Review of biomedical, health research proposals can be fast-tracked in emergency situation: ICMR

Review of biomedical and health research proposals can be fast-tracked in an emergency situation, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, while ensuring strict monitoring of the conduct of research, the Indian Council of Medical Research ICMR has sa...

Two accomplices of Naikoo's close associate nabbed in Amritsar

The Punjab police on Thursday said it has arrested two accomplices of a close associate of Riyaz Naikoo, the slain commander of banned terrorist outfit Hizbul Mujahideen. The arrested persons have been identified as Bikram Singh and Maninde...

Mumbai Metro Line 7: MMRDA gets 12 escalators, 2 elevators from China

In major progress in the&#160;Dahisar East to Andheri East&#160;metro 7 corridor project, town planning authority MMRDA on Thursday said it has got&#160;12 escalators and two elevators from China. Even as the city is under lockdown due to...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020