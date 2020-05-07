Refugees, displaced people more likely to catch COVID-19 than others: IOM
Social distancing and isolation orders imposed to keep the virus at bay, inevitably pose challenges for people living in cramped formal and informal settlements.
Refugees and displaced people living in camps are amongst the most vulnerable communities across the world and more likely to catch COVID-19 than others, according to the International Organization for Migration (IOM).
Their situation is made more perilous by insufficient access to health, food and clean water.