1965-war veteran dies after prolonged illness in Bengaluru

1965-war veteran Captain KK Mehta succumbed to old-age related illness at Sunder Hospital here. He was 81.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 07-05-2020 22:30 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 22:30 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

1965-war veteran Captain KK Mehta succumbed to old-age related illness at Sunder Hospital here. He was 81. The mortal remains of Captain Mehta, who died on Wednesday, were consigned to flames on Thursday at the Kallahalli electric crematorium.

Born on March 6, 1939, Captain Mehta was commissioned into 3 Grenadiers on June 30, 1963, as an Emergency Commissioned Officer. He took part in the Indo-Pak War of 1965. Floral tributes to the departed soldier were paid on behalf of Chief of Army Staff as well. (ANI)

