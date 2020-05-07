Maharashtra COVID-19 tally 17974 after 1216 new cases

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 1,216 new COVID-19 cases, taking the tally of coronavirus positive cases in the state to 17,974, a health official said. This is the second largest single-day figure of positive cases, the official said.

The state also reported death of 43 more COVID-19 patients- 24 of them in Mumbai - taking the state death toll to 694, he said. Maharashtra COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 17,974, new cases 1,216, deaths 694, discharged 3,301, active cases 13,979 and people tested so far 2,02,105.