6 more COVID-19 deaths, 110 new cases in Rajasthan

The novel coronavirus toll in Rajasthan rose to 99 on Thursday with six more deaths, while the number of cases climbed to 3,427 after 110 people tested positive in the last 24 hours, the Health Department said. There are 1,439 active cases of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in the state and 1,523 people have been discharged from hospitals so far after recovery, Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Rohit Kumar Singh said.

Out of the six new deaths, 2 were in Jaipur, which has reported 53 fatalities so far. A COVID-19 patient each died in Jodhpur, Chittorgarh, Kota and Ajmer districts in the past 24 hours, taking the toll to 99, Singh said. As many as 110 more people test positive, out of which 30 were in Jodhpur, 21 in Jaipur, 16 in Chittorgarh and 10 in Pali districts. Five new COVID-19 cases each were from Ajmer and Udaipur, the official said.

Four more infections were reported in Dholpur, followed by two each in Alwar and Kota and one in Jalore, Rajsamand and Sirohi districts, the department said. Twelve more personnel of a BSF company tested positive for coronavirus in Jodhpur on Thursday, taking the number of those infected in the unit to 42, an official said.

Jaipur has reported the highest number of infections at 1,111, followed by 842 cases in Jodhpur. PTI AG HMB.