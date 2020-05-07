Left Menu
Deshmukh visits lynching spot,; says Palghar SP to go on leave

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-05-2020 00:27 IST | Created: 07-05-2020 23:36 IST
The Maharashtra government has decided to send Palghar Superintendent of Police (SP) Gaurav Singh on compulsory leave, Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Thursday and termed the lynching of three persons, two of them seers, last month as a "blot on humanity". Earlier in the day, Deshmukh visited Gadchinchle village in adjoining Palghar district, where a mob killed two seers and their car driver on April 16 amid rumours about "movement" of "child lifters and thieves" in the area.

During this visit, which came 21 days after the brutal mob attack, he held discussions with local public representatives. The minister said the incident is a blot on humanity.

"I met public representatives there, the MLA, MP, gram panchayat members and others. After that the state government has decided that Palghar SP Gaurav Singh will be sent on compulsory leave. "The charge will be given to additional SP," Deshmukh said in a video message.

The police have arrested 115 persons for the mob attack, which is being probed by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of the Maharashtra Police. Deshmukh said instructions have been given to take strict action against those involved in the mob attack.

"Visited the spot where the mob killed the three men, held discussions with local people. The probe of the incident has been handed over to the CID. "Instructions have been given to take strict action against those involved in the killings," Deshmukh told reporters in Palghar, according to an official statement.

During the visit, lady sarpanch of the village, Chitra Chowdhary of the BJP, told the minister that the mob had planned to burn the trio alive. She said members of the mob were trying to find out kerosene to set their vehicle on fire so that they perish in it.

The minister told the media thatthe police were aware of rumors doing the round in Gadchinchle and nearby villages some two weeks prior to the lynching incident about "movement" of "child lifters and thieves".

