Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav hospitalised

Former defence minister and Samajwadi Party founder Mulayam Singh Yadav has been admitted to a private hospital here after he complained of stomach and urine-related problems, a party spokesperson said. The former Uttar Pradesh chief minister (80) had gone to the Medanta Hospital here Wednesday night for his routine checkup, but the doctors admitted him for monitoring his health over some stomach and urine-related issues, Rajendra Chaudhary said

"His condition is now stable. He is feeling better," he said

Mulayam's son and SP president Akhilesh Yadav, his younger brother and former state minister Shivpal Singh Yadav and other leaders visited him in the hospital on Thursday to enquire about his health, Chaudhary said.