Rajasthan govt to set up task force to create investor-friendly environment

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Thursday said that the government will soon set up a task force to create investor-friendly environment in the state so that the economy can get back on track at the earliest. "The government is aware of the problems being faced by the industries due to coronavirus infection and lockdown. The government stands with entrepreneurs in this hour of crisis. We will make every effort so that industries can get support," Gehlot in a videoconferencing with entrepreneurs. He said that a large number of industrial activities have restarted. Entrepreneurial units should continue production activities following social distancing and other protocols, he said.

He clarified that no action will be taken against the entrepreneur if any worker is found to be infected, but they should act with caution. He directed the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to remove obstacles faced by the entrepreneurs and workers of Bhiwadi due to the sealing of the inter-state border.

He said that due to coronavirus, investors from all over the world are exploring possibilities in India, and Rajasthan can become a good destination for them. The Chief Minister said that the lockdown has adversely affected the revenue of the state governments. The Central government should give a big economic stimulus package so that the conditions of the states improve and industries get relief, he said.

Industries Minister Parsadi Lal Meena said that nearly two lakh workers have rejoined industrial activities in the state. Additional Chief Secretary Industries Subodh Agarwal said that 10,000 to 15,000 workers are returning to work again every day, which is a good sign.

In the video conference, representatives of the seven divisions and industrial organisations from Pali, Balotra, Bhiwadi, Barmer, Bhilwara and other places gave suggestions..