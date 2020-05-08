14 migrant workers mowed down by goods train in Maharashtra

Fourteen migrant workers were killed after coming under a goods train in Aurangabad district on Friday, police said. The workers, who were walking to Bhusawal from Jalna, were returning to Madhya Pradesh, an official at the Karmad police station told PTI.

They had been walking along the rail tracks and slept on the rail tracks due to exhaustion, he said. They were mowed down by the train at 5.15 am, the official added.