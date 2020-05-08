PM condoles death of migrant workers in Maharashtra train accident

PM condoles death of migrant workers in Maharashtra train accidentPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-05-2020 09:16 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 09:16 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed anguish over the death of 14 migrant workers in a train accident in Maharashtra's Aurangabad. He said all possible assistance is being provided.
At least 14 migrant workers sleeping on rail tracks were crushed to death by a goods train in Aurangabad district on Friday morning. In a tweet, the prime minister said, "Extremely anguished by the loss of lives due to the rail accident in Aurangabad, Maharashtra. Have spoken to Railway Minister Shri Piyush Goyal and he is closely monitoring the situation".
The workers were returning to Madhya Pradesh and had been walking along the tracks. They later slept on the rail tracks due to exhaustion..
