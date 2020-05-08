Maharashtra CMO announces ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to families of deceased in Aurangabad mishap
Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Friday announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who were killed in the Aurangabad train accident.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 08-05-2020 11:57 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 11:57 IST
Maharashtra Chief Minister's Office (CMO) on Friday announced an ex gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of those who were killed in the Aurangabad train accident. "Rupees five lakhs each has been announced as ex gratia to families of the deceased in the Karmad (Aurangabad) train accident," said Maharashtra CMO.
At least 16 migrant labourers were killed and five others were injured when a freight train ran over them between Jalna and Aurangabad, informed Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO) of South Central Railway (SCR) on Friday. The injured have been shifted to Aurangabad civil hospital. The mishap occurred early today in the Nanded Division of South Central Railway in Karmad police station area of the Aurangabad district.
As per Railways officials, the migrant labourers hailed from Madhya Pradesh. (ANI)
