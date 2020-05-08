Car hits tractor in Telangana's Suryapet district; 2 killed, 1 injured

Two persons died and one was critically injured in a road accident after a car hit a tractor in Suryapet district of Telangana on Friday morning. The car was going from Hyderabad to Vijayawada, and hit a tractor that was going ahead.

The incident took place at 6 a.m. in the morning at Mukundapuram village in Munagala mandal, Suryapet district. The deceased have been identified as Dhana Lakshmi (46) and Baswat Kotesh (38) from Bapatla town in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh.

The injured person, identified as P Sai Sandeep, has been admitted to the Kodad Government Hospital, and is undergoing treatment. "Case has been registered, and further investigation is underway," said Satyanarayana, Sub Inspector, Munagala Police Station. (ANI)