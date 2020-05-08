Mamata condoles death of migrant workers in Maharashtra train accident

Mamata condoles death of migrant workers in Maharashtra train accidentPTI | Kolkata | Updated: 08-05-2020 12:32 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 12:32 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday expressed grief over the death of 14 migrant workers in a train accident in Maharashtra's Aurangabad. She prayed for the speedy recovery of those injured in the mishap.
"I am struck by grief to hear of the horrific incident involving a goods train which ran over innocent migrants in #Aurangabad, Maharashtra. My deep condolences to the families of the deceased. May their souls rest in peace. Praying for the speedy recovery of those injured," Banerjee tweeted. At least 14 migrant workers sleeping on rail tracks were crushed to death by a goods train in Aurangabad district on Friday morning. Two other labourers were injured in the accident.
