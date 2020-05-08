UIF's COVID-19 relief fund benefit 1 937 558 workers

The Unemployment Insurance Fund (UIF) has disbursed almost R9.5 billion through the COVID-19 Temporary Employer/Employee Relief Scheme (TERS).

"This is a critical infusion and further creates a safety net for workers who may ordinarily not be paid because of the lockdown as a result of the Coronavirus [COVID-19] pandemic," said Minister of Employment and Labour Thulas Nxesi said on Thursday.

The payments have benefitted 1 937 558 workers.

"We serve the people of this country and it is particularly at this point that we demonstrate the nature of a caring government thus ensuring that to the extent possible, no person is left behind," said Nxesi.

This intervention he said, should be seen as part of the government-wide effort to mitigate the worst effects of the pandemic.

Prudent investments by the UIF have enabled it to meet its obligations, despite revenue falling by over R400-million as a result of decreased contributions.

"We still appeal to employers to make the necessary applications; provide the fund with more information where we have sent queries and to pay the workers the money due to them," Nxesi said.

A total of 619 365 workers, are still to be paid more than R2.6 billion pending the correct information being supplied to the UIF.

(With Inputs from South African Government Press Release)