Denied treatment by doctors, woman delivers baby on roadside in UP's Firozabad

A woman delivered her child on the roadside after she was allegedly denied treatment by doctors here, police said on Friday. Kiran (35) delivered the baby at around 11 am on the roadside at Katra Bazar in Shikohabad area of the district, they said. The woman's family alleged that doctors denied treatment to her.

As soon at the news spread, Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Narendra Singh and Circle Officer of Shikohabad Indu Prabha reached the spot and got the woman admitted in a hospital. Prabha said, "It would be probed whether the doctors refused to treat her. The condition of the woman and the child is fine. Both are well."