Woman killed for dowry in UP's Bhadohi

A 22-year-old woman was allegedly killed for dowry in a village of Uttar Pradesh's Bhadohi district on Friday, an official said. Police have booked 11 people, including the woman's husband, said SHO Aurai Ramji Yadav.

After the incident took place in Mahdepur village, the woman's in-laws took her to a hospital but she died during treatment, the station house officer said. A family member of the deceased woman alleged that her in-laws killed her for failing to fulfil their demand for a car in dowry.