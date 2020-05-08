Left Menu
Development News Edition

TN cop screening people for virus at Karnataka border dies in mishap

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:16 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:16 IST
TN cop screening people for virus at Karnataka border dies in mishap

A police head constable deployed to screen people for coronavirus at Tamil Nadu's border with Karnataka died in a mishap and Chief Minister K Palaniswami on Friday announced a solatium of Rs 50 lakh to his family. While on duty at the Zuzuvadi checkpost near Hosur, the main inter-state border between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the policeman, Settu died instantaneously after sustaining serious injuries when a container lorry rammed into a median close to the spot where he was standing to screen people.

A native of Krishnagiri district, the constable was on coronavirus screening duty at the checkpostwhen he died on Thursday, an official release here said. Expressing grief over his death, Palaniswami conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.

Also, the Chief Minister announced Rs 50 lakh solatium and a government job to one of the family members of the dead head constable. Palaniswami had last month announced that a financial aid of Rs 50 lakh and a government job will be provided to the kin of frontline workers who die while on anti-COVID-19 duties.PTI VGNBN WELCOME VGNBN WELCOME

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

RIL shares jump nearly 4 pc as Vista Equity Partners picks 2.32 pc stake in Jio Platforms

Shares of Reliance Industries on Friday jumped nearly 4 per cent at close of trade after the company announced that US-based private equity firm Vista Equity Partners will buy a 2.32 per cent stake in its digital unit, Jio Platforms for Rs ...

Police detain suspected Islamic State follower in Barcelona

Spanish police arrested a Moroccan man in Barcelona with suspected links to Islamic State who they believed was planning a militant attack, police said on Friday.The man, described as deeply radicalized, was arrested after a joint investiga...

EU executive defends China envoy over censored op-ed

European Union headquarters in Brussels on Friday defended the blocs ambassador to China after admitting he did not consult the blocs national envoys in Beijing on an opinion piece they authored for the official China Daily but that was cen...

Some White House personnel to wear masks after staffer tests positive -Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said certain White House staff members have started wearing masks, one day after the White House said his personal valet had tested positive for the novel coronavirus.Trump, asked if those who serve him...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020