166 migrants return to their home states from Jammu

166 migrants return to their home states from JammuPTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:32 IST
The first batch of 166 migrants stuck in Jammu and Kashmir due to the coronavirus lockdown was on Friday sent to their home states in six buses, officials said. The migrants were from Patna, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Jammu North, Pawan Kotwal told reporters here.
Two buses carrying 88 migrants were sent to Patna, while one bus each with 39 people left for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The passengers were given packed food and water supply for the journey, he said. He said 406 pilgrims, tourists and labourers stranded here have been housed at Radha Swami Satsang Garh for the past 44 days.
PTI AB DPB.
