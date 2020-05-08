Left Menu
Development News Edition

166 migrants return to their home states from Jammu

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:32 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:32 IST
166 migrants return to their home states from Jammu

The first batch of 166 migrants stuck in Jammu and Kashmir due to the coronavirus lockdown was on Friday sent to their home states in six buses, officials said. The migrants were from Patna, Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Sub Divisional Magistrate, Jammu North, Pawan Kotwal told reporters here.

Two buses carrying 88 migrants were sent to Patna, while one bus each with 39 people left for Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand. The passengers were given packed food and water supply for the journey, he said. He said 406 pilgrims, tourists and labourers stranded here have been housed at Radha Swami Satsang Garh for the past 44 days.

PTI AB DPB.

TRENDING

Proposal of E-in-C to optimize posts in Military Engineering Services approved

The Dragon Prince Season 4 to return with more conflicts between dragons & humans

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

John Wick: Chapter 4 release date pushed to May 2022, Possibility of John Wick 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization to stay in Post-COVID 19 World but with a new Geopolitics

The economies throughout the world are adopting lockdown to fight the COVID 19 pandemic thus stopping the forces of globalization. But historically, the globalization process continued in one or the other way through social, cultural, polit...

COVID 19 and Elderly Care: Japan registered low mortality despite highest ratio of 65+ population

A comparative analysis of the ratio of the elderly population and deaths per million people in 63 countries shows that institutionalized elderly care and sanitation practices were highly effective in saving the lives of senior citizens from...

Telehealth post-COVID 19: Break stereotypes and embracing the potential of technology

Despite the continuous research and improvement in telehealth, its uptake has been nominal, especially in low-income countries which stand to benefit the most from it. ...

Fintech post-COVID 19: Spelling the end for mediocre startups

Fintech is the future and a global recession will drive an impetus for change but not all startups have what it takes to survive the occasional turmoil that tends to be inherent to the financial industry. ...

Videos

Latest News

US STOCKS-Wall St set to jump on easing U.S.-China tensions, jobs report

Wall Street was set to jump at the open on Friday as an easing in U.S.-China friction added to optimism from data showing the U.S. economy lost fewer jobs in April than feared due to the coronavirus crisis. Official figures showed nonfarm p...

MoD and Tata Power SED sign contract for modernisation of 37 airfields

Ministry of Defence signed a contract for Modernisation of Air Field Infrastructure MAFI of 37 airfields for Indian Air ForceIAF, Indian Navy IN and Indian Coast Guard ICG with Ms Tata Power SED TPSED at a cost of nearly Rs 1,200 crore here...

As Italy ends lockdown, Milan mayor rebukes crowds socialising outside

The mayor of Milan issued a furious threat on Friday to close down popular open spaces in the city after television footage showed crowds socialising and apparently ignoring public health rules aimed at preventing a resurgence of the corona...

RIL shares jump nearly 4 pc as Vista Equity Partners picks 2.32 pc stake in Jio Platforms

Shares of Reliance Industries on Friday jumped nearly 4 per cent at close of trade after the company announced that US-based private equity firm Vista Equity Partners will buy a 2.32 per cent stake in its digital unit, Jio Platforms for Rs ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020