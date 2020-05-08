Left Menu
Kathua's Chenab Textile Mills workers resort to violent protest over non-payment of full wages

A protest by Chenab Textile Mills (CTM) workers turned violent in Kathua on Friday as workers here are demanding full payment of their salaries.

ANI | Kathua (Jammu And Kahsmir) | Updated: 08-05-2020 17:41 IST | Created: 08-05-2020 17:41 IST
Visual from the site (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Shailendra Mishra said, "They think that payment given by the mill is not sufficient. Also, they want to go home. Injured will be sent to hospital". "We will investigate the matter in order to identify the real reason behind this incident. None of the local has suffered injuries. Around 6000 to 7000 migrant workers work in this mill," he added.

The workers protesting here claimed that the police resorted to lathi-charge, hitting everyone including children following which the people here had to pelt stones. "The company is not listening to us, where should we go? Today is our salary day. We want one month salary and return home," said a CTM worker. (ANI)

